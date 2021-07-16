Bach was also due to visit the Peace Memorial Museum and view the A-bomb dome, one of the few buildings left standing in the city after the Aug. 6 bomb attack nearly 76 years ago. IOC vice president John Coates is taking part in similar events in the city of Nagasaki, struck by another atomic bomb three days later.
The pair are using their visits to promote the first day of the “Olympic Truce,” a tradition from ancient Greece that was supposed to allow competitors and spectators to travel to the Games in peace, an idea revived by the IOC and supported by the United Nations in the 1990s.
Bach said Pierre de Coubertin had seen the Olympics as a way to “promote peace among nations and people” when he revived the Games 125 years ago.
“This peace mission continues to be at the heart of the Olympic Games,” he said. “Today, I am here to remember all the people who are commemorated at this very place. I am here to reaffirm our peace mission and to pay our respects to Hiroshima, as a city of peace.”
But civic groups representing pacifists, survivors of the bomb blast and opponents of the Olympics have objected strongly to Bach’s visit, arguing he is exploiting the issue of peace to justify pushing ahead with the Games despite widespread public opposition and health risks.
A small group of protesters, kept well away from Bach and outside the park by police, chanted for the Olympics to be canceled and Bach to “go home.”
“President Bach using the image of ‘a peaceful world without nuclear weapons’ only to justify holding of the Olympics by force under the pandemic is a blasphemy to atomic bombing survivors,” 11 civic groups said in a statement subjected to city and prefectural leaders this week.
“An act like this does nothing but do harm to the global nuclear weapons ban movement.”
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Attempts by the IOC to link itself to Hiroshima’s own campaign for a peaceful, nuclear-free world have not always been so controversial.
At the last Olympics held in Tokyo in 1964, 19-year Yoshinori Sakai, born in Hiroshima on the day the atomic bomb was dropped, ignited the cauldron in the National Stadium to open the Games.
In 1994, then IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch visited the Hiroshima Peace Museum, and wrote in the guest book: “Today Hiroshima is the ‘City of Peace.’ The Olympic Movement is also enforcing peace in the world.”
But this time around, a petition opposed to Bach’s visit to the city has attracted around 75,000 signatures.
The IOC chief only arrived in Japan last week and spent his first three days in quarantine at a five-star hotel in central Tokyo. Critics say his trip to Hiroshima is setting a poor example given rising covid infections in Tokyo and last week’s declaration of a fourth state of emergency in the capital.
“For Bach to leave Tokyo, where there is a state of emergency, and come to Hiroshima is not something that will be accepted by a lot of people,” the Hiroshima Congress against A- and H-Bombs said in a statement. “It’s inevitable that his trip will be criticized as being taken for political reasons.”
Opponents also noted the timing of the visit. Friday, July 16 marks exactly 76 years since the Trinity nuclear test in New Mexico that directly preceded the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Kunihiko Sakuma, head of a group supporting “hibakusha” — survivors of the twin atomic bombings — told the Kyodo News agency that holding the Olympics when lives are being lost due to the pandemic “runs counter to the spirit of the games that is supposed to be a 'festival of peace.’”
Nevertheless, some residents welcome any international support and attention for the cause of peace.
“The Olympics is an international event. I understand there is an Olympic truce a few days before the opening. I’m very happy about that,” 53-year-old daycare worker Chiemi Sugimoto, told the Reuters news agency.
Ran Zwigenberg, a specialist in the history of Hiroshima at Penn State University, said the protests reflect Hiroshima’s deep aversion to having its suffering politicized and exploited by outsiders, with the monument itself having a religious status as a place of pilgrimage for peace.
That aversion has been fueled by the strident opposition these Games have attracted in Japan, with most people wanting them canceled, and many on the left seeing the IOC as a capitalist organization motivated by financial gain, he said.
“That connection between obviously being exposed as a moneymaking machine, and their hypocrisy of professing peace, that's something that has really rubbed people up the wrong way,” Zwigenberg said.
Bach also plans to visit the northern city of Sapporo to watch the women’s marathon on Aug. 7, as well as Fukushima, which is hosting seven baseball and softball games.
Japan won its bid to host the Olympics after pitching them as a symbol of Fukushima’s recovery from the March, 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, but events due to take place in the prefecture during the Games meant to show the region in a positive light have almost all been canceled after organizers banned spectators from venues last week.