For baseball, the six-team field will be split into two three-team groups. Every team will play one game against the other two teams in its group. The knockout stage will begin with benefits earned by the best teams in the group stage. The teams with the worst record in each group will play each other, with the loser getting knocked out. The winner will remain in a 10-game double-elimination tournament in which the group-stage winners receive first-round byes, but play one another. The team that comes out of the loser’s bracket only needs to beat the team that emerges from the winner’s bracket once in the gold medal game.