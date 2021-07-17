“When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option,” Stefan Kuntz, the German team coach, was quoted as saying by the Twitter account.
The German team did not say who had targeted Torunarigha.
In their own subsequent tweets, the Honduras Football Federation confirmed that a German player alleged that a Honduras team member had made the insult, but that they understood the situation was down to a “misunderstanding on the pitch.”
The early end of the game will not affect the Olympic competition for either team as it was a friendly match, played in three thirds of 30 minutes rather than the traditional two halves of 45 minutes, and was designed to warm up the two teams for competitive play.
However, it comes after serious allegations of racial abuse during the recent Euro 2020, with England’s team manager calling the racist abuse of several Black players after the English team lost to Italy in the final “unforgivable.”
Several prominent figures in football voiced support for Torunarigha and the German team on Thursday. Hertha BSC, Torunarigha’s hope club, tweeted that walking off the pitch was the “right decision,” including a hashtag for FIFA’s anti-discrimination campaign “Say no to racism.”
The German team plays its first official game of the Tokyo Olympics soccer competition on Thursday against Brazil; Honduras plays Romania the same day.