“I have been a critic of the Olympics for a long time, and this has to do with the corruption, the lack of accountability, the nationalism and commercialization, but I have to admit Japanese people in general were very naive and very positive about the Olympics in general,” said Nakano, the Sophia University professor. “But for the first time, people start to know what the Olympics is all about. It’s really quite striking how the Japanese people have turned against the Olympics because of their experience.”