“They’ve been playing professional basketball longer than I’ve been playing basketball,” the 24-year-old said with a smile.
Collier was sitting next to the WNBA’s reigning MVP, A’ja Wilson, as the two discussed being first-time members of Team USA and heading to the Tokyo Olympics in what feels like a transitional Games for the program. Bird and Diana Taurasi are angling for the fifth Olympic gold medals of their careers, while Sylvia Fowles is going for No. 4 and Tina Charles is in position for a third. On the flip side, there are six players on the roster who will play in their first Games.
That dichotomy gives these Olympics a changing-of-the guard feel.
“There’s definitely a tidal wave that is happening, and rightfully so,” Charles said. “It was just Maya [Moore] and I, and you could say Asjha Jones as well, for our first. It was just us three. So, it wasn’t as noticeable. But when you have six new faces and as young as they are, they’re going to be the face of USA Basketball moving forward.”
The journey toward a seventh consecutive gold medal hasn’t gotten off to the best start: Team USA dropped its first two exhibition games this week. It lost to Team WNBA in the league’s All-Star Game on Wednesday before being bested, 70-67, by Australia on Friday. There’s no panic as the team had its first practices this week, faced highly motivated opponents and was without Taurasi (hip). Still, there’s a process that needs to be endured that includes acclimating the newcomers while not dropping the established standard the program has set since 1996. This week was the first time the program has lost back-to-back games since 2011.
“We do have to put this on a fast track,” said Breanna Stewart, a second-time Olympian and the 2018 WNBA MVP. “We are here for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to win the gold medal. And we need to do everything we can to be in that head space, mind-set, whatever the case may be, so we’re all on the same page. Anytime we’re representing USA, there’s a standard. And the standard is winning. So we haven’t gotten to that point yet. It is frustrating, but it’s a part of the game, part of the process.”
Stewart led the Americans with 17 points and 12 rebounds Friday, and Wilson (12 points) was the only other player to score in double figures. Eighteen turnovers, a 37.3 shooting percentage and a 2-for-18 performance from three-point range spelled doom for Team USA. Guard Ariel Atkins (six points) was the first player off the bench for the U.S. squad, and Mystics teammate Charles finished with six points and six rebounds.
Eziyoda Magbegor scored 17 points for Australia, Rebecca Allen posted 11, and Stephanie Talbot added 10. Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell had six points, five assists and three rebounds, and she buried a three-pointer to give the Opals a 62-60 lead with 7:14 remaining. Australia never trailed again, and Stewart missed a final triple that could have tied the score.
The Opals were without four-time WNBA all-star Liz Cambage, who announced Friday that she was leaving the team and would not compete in the Olympics because of mental health concerns from the restrictive health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cambage, who helped Australia win the bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, said she has been having panic attacks.
“Obviously, it hasn’t been easy, definitely,” Australia Coach Sandy Brondello said. “Liz has made her statement, and I don’t want to divulge too much into that. But she made the statement that was the right decision for her, and we’re going to respect that decision and definitely support her. Mental health is a real issue. We’re just focused on the future, not the past.”
The Americans are focused on the future and the past. Wilson, Collier, Atkins, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith are the future of the program and must get up to speed as soon as possible — and no one wants to be responsible for Bird and Taurasi not getting a fifth gold. There was a bit of controversy with the selection of the roster, particularly the absence of 2016 WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike. This may have been the last chance for the 31-year-old, and that would leave her as the only MVP in league history to not make an Olympic team. A left knee sprain that has kept her sidelined recently influenced the decision.
U.S. Coach Dawn Staley, a three-time gold medalist as a player who’s leading the program into the Olympics for the first time, has a simple message for the newcomers: Follow the lead. When Staley was a first-timer, she followed the lead of the more experienced players. That standard and those expectations have been passed down from generation to generation, but Staley warns against handing the keys over quite yet.
“Not yet,” Staley said. “They’ve gotten two Olympic practices. Just practices. [Two] Olympic Games representing. I don’t think you pass it over just that quick. You’ve got to earn that space. And they will. They will because they’re open to it. Anytime I coach at this level, the women have an insatiable desire to get better and to be better and to compete and to grasp information. It’s such a cool thing.”
Wilson and Collier reminisced about playing in the Junior Olympics and couldn’t fathom being in Bird’s and Taurasi’s shoes. Collier joked that they would need a walker by that point. Laughs aside, they clearly understand the responsibility that they are beginning to take on.
“The biggest is understanding that you’re here for a reason,” Wilson said. “You don’t want to mess up or try to do too much. Do exactly what got you to this point. … We’re the next up-and-comers. We can say that right now, I believe.
“To look at it now, to really look back on how far we’ve come, the best is yet to come.”