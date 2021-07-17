The Americans are focused on the future and the past. Wilson, Collier, Atkins, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith are the future of the program and must get up to speed as soon as possible — and no one wants to be responsible for Bird and Taurasi not getting a fifth gold. There was a bit of controversy with the selection of the roster, particularly the absence of 2016 WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike. This may have been the last chance for the 31-year-old, and that would leave her as the only MVP in league history to not make an Olympic team. A left knee sprain that has kept her sidelined recently influenced the decision.