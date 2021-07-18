Gauff’s withdrawal comes six days before the Olympic tennis competition is scheduled to begin at the Ariake Colosseum. It will be staged without spectators, in keeping with Olympic pandemic restrictions.
Gauff’s withdrawal left officials with the U.S. Tennis Association scrambling Sunday afternoon to make alternate arrangements.
Several of the world’s top tennis players have chosen not to compete at the Tokyo Games, such as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Simona Halep.
Among higher-ranked Americans, Sofia Kenin, the highest-ranked U.S. player (No. 4), announced during Wimbledon that she wouldn’t compete in Tokyo, as did 16th-ranked Serena Williams.
Gauff, ranked No. 25, was to have joined 16th-ranked Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula (No. 27) and Alison Riske (No. 35) as the four singles competitors.
Gauff also was expected to partner with Nicole Melichar in doubles.
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, a 2016 mixed doubles gold medalist, also is paired with Pegula in doubles.
During her run to Wimbledon’s fourth round, Gauff was asked about her upcoming Olympic debut, and she called her decision to take part “super easy,” noting that her mother, who ran track, competed at the Junior Olympics.
“Every four years growing up, glued to the TV watching all the events, stuff that you probably — at least in my family — normally didn’t watch like swimming or gymnastics. My mom was a gymnast, she likes to watch gymnastics.”
Gauff didn’t indicated when she received the positive coronavirus test. She last competed July 6, playing in doubles after her fourth-round loss to Angelique Kerber.