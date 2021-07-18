“We were the given task by one of our vice presidents of performance,” Wilber said. “ ‘Every one of those athletes, Olympic and Paralympic, when they go to train and especially when they go to compete in Tokyo, you make damn sure that every single one of them is optimally prepared.’ We’ve been working on it since that day we got called on the carpet. Make sure every kid is ready physically, physiologically, emotionally, confidence-wise, that heat and humidity is not going to be a negative factor or a limiting factor to our athletes.”