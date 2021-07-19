“Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports,” he added.
The idea took off across the internet, with athletes and fans alike on social media speculating that the beds were designed this way due to concerns about coronavirus transmissions at the Olympics.
Coco Gauff, who was set to compete on the U.S. tennis team at the Olympics, announced on Sunday that she had tested positive for covid-19 and would not be able to compete. Officials said on Monday that three members of South Africa’s soccer team, as well as a coach on the country’s rugby team, had tested positive.
In the past, before social distancing, Olympic organizers have prepared for flings among athletes – in the years before social distancing: At the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, 450,000 condoms were distributed to athletes, a record number.
But the reason behind the use of cardboard in the Olympians’ beds was not, at least officially, to prevent activities other than sleep. The bed frames, which have a normal mattress on top, were made of cardboard so that they could be recycled into paper products after the Olympics, organizers said in 2020 when they announced the plan.
The beds can support up to about 440 pounds, the village’s general manager told the Associated Press.
The Olympics have been criticized in recent years for creating what some say is unnecessary waste by building new facilities for the occasion.
Rhys McClenaghan, a gymnast on Ireland’s Olympic team, demonstrated the sturdiness of the beds, posting a video on Twitter of him jumping on one. “It’s fake news!” he said of the notion that beds were meant to be “anti-sex.”
The Olympics thanked McClenaghan on Twitter for “debunking the myth,” adding that “the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy!”