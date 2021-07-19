For those reasons, under any circumstances, U.S. sports fans would be better off paying greater attention to the 12-nation women’s competition than the 16-team men’s. There’s no choice this summer — or four of the past five Olympic summers — because the U.S. men failed to qualify again. Hence, all of U.S. soccer’s attention will turn to the world champion women’s team, which is seeking a fifth gold medal since the introduction of women’s soccer at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.