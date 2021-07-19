There are two skateboarding competitions for both men and women: park and street. Here’s what you need to know.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does the Olympic park skateboarding competition work?
Olympic park skaters will navigate a course that somewhat resembles a bowl or an empty swimming pool. Skaters will launch themselves upward off the sides of the walls during their 45-second runs, performing tricks that are graded by a panel of five judges.
In the preliminary rounds, 20 skaters will compete in four heats of five competitors, with the top eight advancing to the finals. Skaters will get three 45-second runs per round, and the judges grade each run on a zero-to-100 scale. The highest and lowest scores for each run are dropped, and the three remaining scores are averaged. A skater’s best score of the three will be the one that counts as the qualifying score.
How does the Olympic street skateboarding competition work?
In street skateboarding, competitors navigate a street-like course featuring stairs, handrails, curbs, benches, walls and slopes, using those obstacles to perform tricks that are scored by a five-judge panel. In each round, skaters perform two 45-second runs and five tricks, and the judges grade each run and trick on a zero-to-10 scale. The highest and lowest scores for each run and trick are dropped, and the remaining three scores are averaged to one decimal place, resulting in the final score.
A skater’s qualifying score for each round is calculated by adding the four highest run or trick scores. The top eight skaters from the 20-person preliminary round advance to the finals.
Where will the Olympic skateboarding competition take place?
Olympic skateboarding will be held at Tokyo’s Ariake Urban Sports Park, which is near the Athletes’ Village and also will host the BMX cycling events.
What is the schedule for the Olympic skateboarding competition?
All times Eastern.
Men’s street prelims: July 24, beginning at 8 p.m.
Men’s street final: July 24, 11:25 p.m.
Women’s street prelims: July 25, beginning at 8 p.m.
Women’s street final: July 25, 11:25 p.m.
Women’s park prelims: Aug. 3, beginning at 8 p.m.
Women’s park final: Aug. 3, 11:30 p.m.
Men’s park prelims: Aug. 4, beginning at 8 p.m.
Men’s park final: Aug. 4, 11:30 p.m.
Who are the top American hopefuls in Olympic skateboarding?
Nyjah Huston of California has won four street world championships and tops the world rankings; he’ll be a medal favorite. Mariah Duran, who hails from Albuquerque, is the best American street skater on the women’s side, ranked sixth in the world.
On the park side, top-ranked Heimana Reynolds and No. 2 Cory Juneau are medal contenders among the men.
Who are the top international hopefuls in Olympic skateboarding?
Yuto Horigome of Japan won this year’s world championship in men’s street and will challenge Huston. In women’s street, Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal rank 1-2 in the world, and countrywoman Leticia Bufoni is fourth. Japan’s Aori Nishimura, ranked No. 3, won this year’s world championship.
Japan has three of the world’s top six women’s park skaters in Misugu Okamoto (No. 1), Sakura Yosozumi (No. 2) and Kokona Hiraki (No. 6), while third-ranked Sky Brown of Great Britain is all of 13 years old. Brazil’s Luiz Francisco is the top male park skater who doesn’t hail from the United States; he’s ranked No. 3.