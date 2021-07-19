In speed, two athletes compete against each other on a 15-meter wall. In bouldering, the athletes are given four minutes to scale a number of fixed routes on a 4.5-meter wall. No safety ropes are used, and climbers can try again if they fall until time runs out. In lead, the athletes attempt to climb as high as possible over six minutes on a wall that’s at least 15 meters tall (the climbers use safety ropes, and if they fall their final height is their score; they are not allowed to begin another climb). Each climber will compete in all three disciplines, and the final rankings will be determined by multiplying the climber’s placement in each discipline. The athletes who achieve the lowest scores win medals.