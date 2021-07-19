“This is one of the difficulties in having a competition in the ocean,” Fernando Aguerre, president of the International Surfing Association, said in 2018. “They need initial competition dates to put some pins on the wall to start selling tickets. And if we have a good swell, we’ll run then — but if not, we have all the way through August 9th to run. They do the same thing in sailing — if there’s no wind, they can’t run, but they need to have dates on the board.”