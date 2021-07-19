TOKYO — An alternate for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team tested positive for the coronavirus, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic confirmed Monday evening. The U.S. team includes six athletes who will compete here, plus four alternates.

The city of Inzai, where the gymnasts have trained since their arrival, did not release the name of the gymnast who tested positive but said she is a teenager. One additional athlete is considered a close contact, and she is quarantining in her room until she tests negative. The USOPC has not provided any information about the gymnast who is considered a close contact.

This is the first known coronavirus case among Team USA athletes who traveled to Tokyo for the Games, which begin later this week.

Some U.S. gymnasts arrived at the Olympic Village on Monday evening, according to their social media posts. Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner appeared in those photos and videos together. Jade Carey, the sixth member of the squad, posted a picture in the Olympic Village with her father, who is also her coach.

All four U.S. alternates — Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong — are teenagers. Wong, 17, said after Olympic trials that she had not been vaccinated, noting that her parents are scientists. Eaker and Malabuyo have said they have been vaccinated, and DiCello’s father, Matt, said she has been as well.

The U.S. squad includes a four-member team — Biles, Chiles, Lee and McCallum — that is heavily favored to win the gold medal, as well as Carey and Skinner, who will compete as individuals. The six Olympians trained with the alternates in recent days. The women’s gymnastics competition in Tokyo begins Sunday with the qualification round.