Despite its personnel issues, USA remains the strong betting favorite and Durant said that USA has found “somewhat of an identity on both ends” in its recent wins. Australia and Spain are pegged by oddsmakers as the top two challengers, while Slovenia’s Luka Doncic looms as the biggest international star. USA will still sport five 2021 all-stars and benefit from the absences of Serbia, Lithuania and Greece, all FIBA top 10 teams that failed to qualify for the final 12-team field. To finish its preparations for what could be six games in 13 days, USA plans to hold roughly four practices this week.