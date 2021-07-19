Those issues now seem quaint by comparison after a nightmare week that saw a loss to Australia, the news that Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics due to coronavirus protocols, the unexpected departure of Kevin Love and the need to cancel Friday’s rematch against the Australians due to the program’s uncertain health situation. Right in the middle of all that madness, Damian Lillard was bombarded with questions about his future with the Portland Trail Blazers.
With their opener in Tokyo against France set for Sunday, USA Basketball had to scramble. To replace Beal, USA promoted San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson from its Select team. After Love exited due to lingering effects from a calf injury, Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee got the call. Those losses exacerbated roster problems created by the delayed ending to the NBA Finals: USA is still waiting on Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton from the Milwaukee Bucks and Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns.
Had Johnson or McGee been named to the original 12-man roster, there would have been plenty of hand wringing about USA’s struggles to recruit elite talent. There also probably would have been some hearty chuckles at McGee’s expense, given that he played just 678 minutes last season and has been a regular punching bag for TNT’s “Shaqtin’ a Fool” bloopers segments.
But drastic times require drastic measures, and USA had little hope of landing high-profile replacements with such short notice and such imposing conditions. Remember, players will be subjected to strict health protocols and fans will be barred from arenas due to a covid-related state of emergency in Tokyo.
From a basketball standpoint, USA will miss Beal, who was going to be cast in a much different role than lead scorer for the Washington Wizards. The 28-year-old guard was asked to play a complementary role on offense and hard-nosed on-ball defense, and he emerged as one of USA’s best early performers during his three exhibition showings. USA’s other options at his position, including Booker and Zach LaVine, are pure scorers who must prove they can find ways to contribute when the ball isn’t in their hands.
McGee might very well carve out a useful role in a USA frontcourt that is lacking in sheer size and length at the center position. Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo are both modern big men who offer defensive versatility and offensive playmaking, but McGee slides in as a more traditional option who can finish lobs and protect the rim against 7-footers.
USA’s smaller lineups proved vulnerable inside and on the glass in the losses to Nigeria and Australia, and the 32-year-old Love wasn’t much help on either front given that his best days are far behind him. Coach Gregg Popovich said Sunday that McGee “fit the best” and was “the most logical and appropriate choice” among the available replacement options.
Even if USA can assemble its full roster by the time Olympic pool play opens, Popovich will still have his hands full molding his group into a team. There were signs of progress in wins over Argentina on Tuesday and second-ranked Spain on Sunday, as the Americans showed improvement with their pace and ball movement on offense and their discipline on defense.
“We’re in better condition,” Popovich said after an 83-76 win against Spain that came courtesy of a strong second-half push. “We understand how we want to play and what we have to do for this group of people, offensively and defensively. They’ve come a long way in a short period of time. That’s what’s inspiring and keeps me excited about the whole group.”
The toughest positional issue for Popovich is his lack of a pure point guard in the mold of former USA stars like Jason Kidd, Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry. Lillard has become accustomed to a high-usage role in Portland and USA’s wings are mostly secondary playmakers.
Kevin Durant, the team’s headliner, might be asked to play point forward at times, and both Green and Adebayo will continue to be involved as passers. Those are decent options, but far from a comprehensive solution. USA executed poorly in late-game situations against Nigeria and Australia, and its stars still appear to be adjusting to the international game’s physical style and cramped half-court spacing.
“Guys are getting used to playing with each other,” Green said. “Usually when you come out in the first game or two, guys don't know when to shoot, who should be taking the shot and then you kind of just figure it out. The improvement from the first game to now is tremendous. We're trending in the right direction at the right time.”
In winning three straight Olympic gold medals under Mike Krzyzewski, USA relied heavily on high-pressure defense to force turnovers, create easy scoring opportunities in transition and wear out their less-talented opponents. Popovich would surely like to utilize a similar approach, but he must take care to balance workloads given the quick turnaround time from the NBA playoffs and his relatively shallow roster compared to past USA teams.
If Durant or Lillard were to miss time for any reason, this group would become very beatable, very quickly. Holiday, whose fierce on-ball defense has been a key factor throughout Milwaukee’s playoff run, can’t get to Tokyo soon enough. Booker becomes an important addition, too, following Beal’s departure.
Despite its personnel issues, USA remains the strong betting favorite and Durant said that USA has found “somewhat of an identity on both ends” in its recent wins. Australia and Spain are pegged by oddsmakers as the top two challengers, while Slovenia’s Luka Doncic looms as the biggest international star. USA will still sport five 2021 all-stars and benefit from the absences of Serbia, Lithuania and Greece, all FIBA top 10 teams that failed to qualify for the final 12-team field. To finish its preparations for what could be six games in 13 days, USA plans to hold roughly four practices this week.
If its nightmare week in Las Vegas was any indication, though, USA Basketball’s run to gold could resemble the steeplechase, filled with hurdles and hazards to navigate.
“I think it’s huge,” Popovich said of USA’s early challenges. “All of us are better for the adversity we go through. You either handle it or you don’t. You figure it out. These guys have had to do that. There might be a disappointment here or there or an event that takes place, but they move on. That’s what life is all about.”