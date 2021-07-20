Game duration Game duration Four 10-minute quarters Four 12-minute quarters Four 10-minute quarters

Game clock stoppage after a basket Game clock stoppage after a basket The last 2 minutes of the fourth quarter and each overtime period Last minute of the first, second and third quarters. Last two minutes of the fourth quarter and each overtime period Last minute of each quarter and overtime

Foul limit Foul limit Five Six Six

Technical fouls Technical fouls Count toward disqualification Count toward disqualification Do not count toward disqualification

Bonus free throws Bonus free throws Two free throws are awarded on the fifth foul of each quarter (overtime is considered part of the fourth quarter). Two free throws are awarded on the fifth foul of each quarter. Two free throws are awarded on the fourth foul of overtime. Two free throws are awarded on the fifth foul of each quarter. Two free throws are awarded on the fourth foul of overtime.

Time permitted on foul shots Time permitted on foul shots Five seconds 10 seconds 10 seconds

Timeouts Timeouts Five one-minute timeouts (two at any point in the first half, three at any point in the second half); one timeout per overtime period; unused timeouts do not carry over. Six one-minute timeouts during regulation; limit three in the fourth quarter and two in the final two minutes of regulation. Three full timeouts per overtime period; limit two timeouts in the final two minutes. One additional 20-second timeout per half, two total per game, including overtime. Two one-minute timeouts and one 20-second timeout per half; 20-second timeouts not used in the first half carry over. One full timeout and one 20-second timeout each overtime period, plus one unused 20-second timeout carried over from the second half if available.

Timeouts called by Timeouts called by Coach, only after an opponent basket or a deadball situation. Player or coach, when their team has possession or during a deadball situation. Player or coach, when their team has possession or during a deadball situation.

Tie-ups determined Tie-ups determined Alternating possession Jump ball Jump ball