Here’s what to know about men’s and women’s basketball at the Tokyo Olympics.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Olympic basketball tournament format?
Basketball at the Tokyo Games will play out in a slightly different tournament format from prior competitions, with the same structure for the men’s and women’s game.
In the group stage, 12 qualifying teams are divided into groups of four and compete in a round robin format, with each team playing all other teams in its group for a total of three games each.
The first and second-place teams in each group and the two best third-place teams overall advance to the knockout rounds.
A draw will then take place to determine the pairings in the knockout rounds — the quarterfinals and beyond. The winners of each of the three groups and the second-place team with the best results will be placed in one pot. The remaining two second-place teams and the two best third-place teams are in another pot. Teams who come from the same group in the group phase will not play each other again in the quarterfinals.
What’s different about Olympic basketball?
Olympic basketball abides by rules set by FIBA, the sport’s international governing body. Although some rules like the shot clock — which is 24 seconds across international and U.S. domestic play — are the same, there are a few significant rules differences viewers may notice.
FIBA
NBA
WNBA
Game duration
Four 10-minute quarters
Four 12-minute quarters
Four 10-minute quarters
Game clock stoppage after a basket
The last 2 minutes of the fourth quarter and each overtime period
Last minute of the first, second and third quarters. Last two minutes of the fourth quarter and each overtime period
Last minute of each quarter and overtime
Foul limit
Five
Six
Six
Technical fouls
Count toward disqualification
Count toward disqualification
Do not count toward disqualification
Bonus free throws
Two free throws are awarded on the fifth foul of each quarter (overtime is considered part of the fourth quarter).
Two free throws are awarded on the fifth foul of each quarter. Two free throws are awarded on the fourth foul of overtime.
Two free throws are awarded on the fifth foul of each quarter. Two free throws are awarded on the fourth foul of overtime.
Time permitted on foul shots
Five seconds
10 seconds
10 seconds
Timeouts
Five one-minute timeouts (two at any point in the first half, three at any point in the second half); one timeout per overtime period; unused timeouts do not carry over.
Six one-minute timeouts during regulation; limit three in the fourth quarter and two in the final two minutes of regulation. Three full timeouts per overtime period; limit two timeouts in the final two minutes. One additional 20-second timeout per half, two total per game, including overtime.
Two one-minute timeouts and one 20-second timeout per half; 20-second timeouts not used in the first half carry over. One full timeout and one 20-second timeout each overtime period, plus one unused 20-second timeout carried over from the second half if available.
Timeouts called by
Coach, only after an opponent basket or a deadball situation.
Player or coach, when their team has possession or during a deadball situation.
Player or coach, when their team has possession or during a deadball situation.
Tie-ups determined
Alternating possession
Jump ball
Jump ball
Basket interference
A player on offense may touch the ball when it is on the rim or within the cylinder.
No player may touch the ball when it is on the rim or within the cylinder.
No player may touch the ball when it is on the rim or within the cylinder.
What are the schedules for the Olympic basketball tournaments?
The tournaments run July 25- Aug. 8.
The men’s group stage ends Aug. 1 with the quarterfinals beginning Aug. 3, the semifinals set for Aug. 5 and both medal games scheduled for Aug. 7 — though the gold medal game will air on Friday, Aug. 6 in the United States.
The women’s group stage ends Aug. 2 with quarterfinals beginning Aug. 4 and semifinals set for Aug. 6. The bronze medal game is Aug. 7 with the gold medal game Aug. 8 — though the gold medal game will air late Friday, Aug. 7 in the United States.
Find the complete schedule here.
Which men’s teams have qualified?
Group A consists of the United States, France, the Czech Republic and Iran. Group B is Australia, Nigeria, Italy and Germany. Group C is Argentina, Japan, Spain and Slovenia.
Which women’s teams have qualified?
Group A consists of Korea, Serbia, Canada and Spain. Group B is Nigeria, Japan, France and the United States. Group C is Australia, Puerto Rico, China and Belgium.
Where will the games take place?
Saitama Super Arena, which is about 20 miles north of Tokyo’s National Stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies will take place.
Who’s on Team USA?
USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo spoke in a news conference with reporters in early July about how much of a triumph it was to get a dozen of the NBA’s most talented players to commit to playing in Tokyo this year. Those on the U.S. men’s roster are coming off a condensed, draining NBA season, will compete in the Olympics after a shortened offseason and then must report for training camp ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season in late September. Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have even more packed schedules than the rest — each is playing in the NBA Finals, which could end July 22, just three days before Team USA plays its first game.
Here’s the full men’s roster:
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
The women’s roster is an equal mix of veterans and newcomers who will try to win the United States an unprecedented seventh consecutive gold medal. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, former college teammates at Connecticut who have since become two of the most decorated players in the WNBA, are expected to lead the group as they join a small club of five-time Olympians in basketball. Only Team USA’s Teresa Edwards and Brazil’s Adriana Moises have competed in as many Olympic Games on the women’s side. On the men’s side, Spain’s Juan Carlos Navarro, Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt, Australia’s Andrew Gaze and Puerto Rico’s Teófilo Cruz have done so.
Here’s the full women’s roster:
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm)
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury)
Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)
Tina Charles (Washington Mystics)
Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm)
Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury)
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)
A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)
What happens if the NBA Finals go seven games?
Booker, Holiday and Middleton have all pledged to be in Tokyo as soon as possible after the end of the last Finals game, whenever that may be. Team USA has arranged private travel for the trio should the series go a full seven games — a hypothetical Game 7 would take place July 22, three days before the United States is scheduled to face France.
If Booker, Holiday or Middleton arrive at the Games injured or simply in need of more than 72 hours of rest, Colangelo said Team USA is prepared to go with nine players in its first game on July 25.
Is timing an issue for the WNBA?
No. The WNBA always builds in a break during an Olympic year; this year play will pause July 15 — Aug. 11.
Which international NBA and WNBA players will be in Tokyo?
There’s a sizable contingent of NBA players headed to the Summer Games who won’t be playing for Team USA. France boasts a particularly significant group, highlighted by MVP candidate Rudy Gobert. Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, Celtics forward Evan Fournier, Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina will all join him.
Spurs guard Patty Mills, Jazz sharpshooter Joe Ingles and 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle will play for Australia; Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky became a hero for the Czech Republic when he banked in an overtime game-winner to beat Canada in the semifinals of their Olympic qualifying tournament; Ricky Rubio and Pau and Marc Gasol will represent Spain; and Luka Doncic will lead the Slovenians.
The host country will make its first Olympic basketball appearance since 1976 behind Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe and Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, who is also set to be one of Japan’s flag bearers at the opening ceremonies.
From the WNBA side, Team Canada features Minnesota Lynx forward Natalie Achonwa and Phoenix Mercury guard Kia Nurse as well as college standout Aaliyah Edwards, a sophomore from Connecticut. Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage and Washington Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell will play for Australia. Emma Meesseman, who was the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP with Washington, will lead Belgium.
Which NBA stars won’t be in Tokyo?
There is a host of reasons many of the most recognizable NBA stars won’t be at the Summer Games. Some are recovering from injury, some opted to have more recovery time between the end of a condensed 2020-21 season and the next NBA campaign, and some cited personal reasons for staying home.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will be staying home, as will Philadelphia 76ers swingman Ben Simmons.
The Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell, the Nets’ James Harden and Kyrie Irving, and the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard are all nursing injuries. Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis said they will both sit out Tokyo in the hopes of regaining full strength after injury-laden seasons.
Bradley Beal was included on Team USA’s roster but his Olympic dream was cut short after he entered into coronavirus protocols at training camp in July.
Who are the best teams in the world?
In the men’s tournament, six of the top-10 ranked teams in the world will be competing in Tokyo. The FIBA top 10 is as follows:
1. United States
2. Spain
3. Australia
4. Argentina
5. Serbia
6. Greece
7. France
8. Lithuania
9. Russia
10. Italy
The women’s tournament is a bit chalkier — nine of the top-10 ranked teams in the world are competing, with No. 7. Turkey standing as the lone absence. Puerto Rico, ranked No. 23 in the world, is the only Olympic contender ranked outside of the top 20 by FIBA. Here’s the top 10:
1. United States
2. Australia
3. Spain
4. Canada
5. France
6. Belgium
7. Turkey
8. Serbia
9. China
10. Japan
Who won gold in Rio?
Both U.S. teams will arrive in Tokyo as defending Olympic champions. The U.S. men beat Serbia, 96-66, for the program’s third consecutive gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. The U.S. women beat Spain, 101-72, for the program’s sixth straight gold medal — which was also their 49th consecutive Olympic victory.