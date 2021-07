Last minute of the first, second and third quarters. Last two minutes of the fourth quarter and each overtime period

Two free throws are awarded on the fifth foul of each quarter. Two free throws are awarded on the fourth foul of overtime.

Timeouts

Timeouts

Five one-minute timeouts (two at any point in the first half, three at any point in the second half); one timeout per overtime period; unused timeouts do not carry over.

Six one-minute timeouts during regulation; limit three in the fourth quarter and two in the final two minutes of regulation. Three full timeouts per overtime period; limit two timeouts in the final two minutes. One additional 20-second timeout per half, two total per game, including overtime.