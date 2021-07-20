When the international governing body approved the inclusion of those events in August 2016, IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement: “We want to take sport to the youth. With the many options that young people have, we cannot expect any more that they will come automatically to us. We have to go to them. … Taken together, the five sports are an innovative combination of established and emerging, youth-focused events that are popular in Japan and will add to the legacy of the Tokyo Games.”