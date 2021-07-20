Only a small group of gymnasts had to navigate this decision. Skinner, an alternate in 2016, talked with agents before enrolling at Utah, but she remembers them saying: “For you, obviously, going to college is worth way more than going pro at this point.” Samantha Peszek, a 2008 Olympian who became an NCAA all-around champion at UCLA, had a similar outlook. But she still thought about the opportunities she gave up, particularly when “my teammates were doing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and really cool deals, and I was in math class,” she said.