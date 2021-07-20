Follow along for live updates from the Games.
Here’s what to know
The Tokyo Olympics will be a high-wire act: Full of risk but not destined to fail
TOKYO — Here is the assessment of Brian McCloskey, the doctor who is advising the International Olympic Committee on the matter of hosting the Summer Games in a country that has declared a state of emergency because this global pandemic has not ended: “We know that the coronavirus will travel where people travel, so we have to be prepared to … deal with it.”
People are traveling here, to be sure, more than 22,000 already. And so an alternate with the U.S. women’s gymnastics team tested positive upon arrival in Japan, and tennis star Coco Gauff tested positive before she departed, and two South African soccer players tested positive in the Olympic Village, and on Friday, the torch will be lit. Let the Games begin? Force the Games to begin. They are, by now, an inevitability, covid or not.
There is only one way the Pandemic Games can be staged: not by pretending the virus has been completely defeated but by dealing with it when it surfaces, surely and swiftly. This would not have been possible last summer, when there was no vaccine and the world knew less about the virus than it does now. Tokyo 2020 had to be punted to 2021, even if the signs that line the streets here still have last year’s date.
“What we’re seeing is what we expected to see, essentially,” McCloskey said Monday. That sounds casual and crass. Yet what other answer is there?
In Tokyo, nerves are frayed and critics are loud, but the Olympics plow forward
TOKYO — Throughout the tumultuous buildup to the Tokyo Olympics, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has seemed impervious to both criticism and occasionally reality, not only insisting the Games would go ahead but promising they would be both “safe and secure.”
He now claims it was all an act.
“We had doubts every day,” Bach said Tuesday. “We deliberated and discussed. There were sleepless nights. Like everyone else in the world, we did not know — I did not know — what the future would hold.”
If Bach indeed had sleepless nights in the months leading up to the Olympics, he must have been awake much of the past few days.
On Monday, the first cases of the coronavirus were detected among athletes in the Olympic Village when three members of the South Africa men’s soccer team, including two players, tested positive, throwing Thursday’s opening game with Japan into serious doubt. As of Tuesday, at least 67 athletes, officials and other workers involved in the Olympics have tested positive this month.
The news of the rise in infections left one Japanese tabloid wondering this week whether the entire Games might yet be canceled. While critics have grown louder just days before the Opening Ceremonies, forces more powerful than skepticism — ranging from the financial to the legal to the political — continue to propel the Games inexorably forward.
And independent of those motivations, organizers say the concerns have been overblown. On Monday, organizing committee spokesman Masa Takaya said some positive cases were always to be expected in the run-up to the Games, but he stressed that they made up roughly one-tenth of 1 percent of the 22,000 foreign visitors who had arrived to that point in July.