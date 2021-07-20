The Opening Ceremonies are still a couple of days away, but the Tokyo Olympics are officially underway with the first games of the softball and women’s soccer competition.

The Games have commenced as uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic continues to hover over them, even after they were postponed a year and as officials take extraordinary precautions to limit the virus’s spread. As of Wednesday morning in Tokyo, officials confirmed 67 positive tests among personnel associated with the Games, including five athletes.

Follow along for live updates from the Games.

Here’s what to know