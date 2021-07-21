Titmus enters Tokyo ranked No. 1 in the world this year in the 200 and 400 free and second behind Ledecky in the 800 free, giving her three shots at becoming the first Aussie woman to win an individual Olympic gold since 2008. But more than gold medals will be at stake at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre: Titmus’s time in the 400 last month at Australia’s Olympic trials, a blazing 3:56.90, was less than half a second off Ledecky’s world record of 3:56.44, set during from the Rio Olympics. Ledecky, meantime, swam a 4:01.27 at U.S. trials in Omaha and hasn’t been under 3:59 since 2018.