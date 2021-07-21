“It’s something that our state and our city has always aspired to but we never thought that it was possible,” Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk said. “But under the Olympics’ new norm, we have over 80 percent of our venues, we have cooperation with all three levels of government and we have got agreements to do the infrastructure that is already needed for our city, which will compliment the Games. We’re a sports loving state, and this will give us, I believe, our golden age in Queensland.”