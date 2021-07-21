The individual athletes who are not part of teams also will compete in the qualification round. They will be eligible to qualify for the all-around and individual apparatus finals. The top 24 athletes qualify for the all-around final, and eight gymnasts advance on each apparatus. However, no more than two gymnasts per country can compete in each final, so even if American gymnasts earn the best three scores on an apparatus, only the top two can advance. The athlete who finished ninth would compete in the final instead of the third-place finisher. This frequently happens for countries that excel in this sport.