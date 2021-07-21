I can’t imagine choosing between where you grew up and your ancestral home, but I envy those whom it might exasperate. Like Ogwumike’s basketball-playing sisters, Chiney of the Los Angeles Sparks and Erica, who was a 2020 WNBA draft pick. Or Nigerian-American men’s basketball players like the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, born in Newark, New Jersey, to a Nigerian father and Black American mother, who choose to play in Tokyo for the U.S. Olympic team. It was upset in an Olympic warm-up game two Saturdays ago by the Nigerian squad led by Adebayo’s teammate Gabe Nnamdi, the son of a Nigerian father who goes by Vincent in the states, plus five other current NBA players and former NBA head coach Mike Brown as its coach.