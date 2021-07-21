The United States ruled what used to be called “fancy diving” from its beginning at the 1904 Games until legendary U.S. diver Greg Louganis hung up his Speedo after 1988. Team USA still sits atop the all-time medal table, with 135. But Chinese divers, who first competed at the 1984 Games, piked, tucked and twisted their way to dominance soon afterward, with the signature precision in movements and body positions that were hallmarks of their gymnasts.