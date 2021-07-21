Some athletes and coaches thought the gymnast who clinched the plus-one spot would automatically receive a funded spot on the national team. But those 12 slots were allocated first to Olympic team members and then to those who accepted invitations to world championships trials, as outlined by the selection procedure. Juda would have been the first to earn a spot under the third criteria, but all spots had been filled. This funding helps athletes, even those still in college, pay for training expenses. Juda was disappointed to not be invited to the world championships trials, and he said not receiving the national team funding has motivated him to earn one of those spots in the future.