Caeleb Dressel will be the face of the men’s team and will tackle a busy schedule that could have him in line for at least six medals. Dressel won seven gold medals at the 2017 world championships and then claimed six in 2019. In Tokyo, he could challenge world records in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle races, in addition to the 100-meter butterfly record he set in 2019. Dressel will also be a key piece of three Tokyo relay teams (the 4x100 freestyle, 4x100 medley and 4x100 mixed medley) with an outside shot at the 4x200 freestyle, too.