When Juda and four other U.S. gymnasts traveled to the Pan American Championships last month, Team USA had qualified a four-member men’s team to the Tokyo Games. Countries could earn up to two additional individual spots for athletes who will compete with a chance to earn medals but won’t contribute to the team score, and the United States had yet to secure either of those spots. The international competition in Rio de Janeiro served as the final opportunity to do so, and Juda’s second-place finish earned an additional Olympic berth for Team USA.