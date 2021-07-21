The countdown to the Opening Ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics continues Wednesday night into Thursday as the Games enter the second day of competition. After a first day that featured a stunning loss by the U.S. women’s soccer team to Sweden, another group of Team USA athletes will be in action when the softball competition continues with a game between the U.S. and Canada at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Both teams won their openers Wednesday morning, with the U.S. beating Italy, 2-0, and Canada topping Mexico, 4-0.

Follow along for live updates from the Games.

Here’s what to know

  • The Opening Ceremonies will be Friday. Here are some frequently asked questions about the official start of the Games.
  • In addition to U.S.-Canada softball, Mexico will meet Japan and Italy takes on Australia. The men’s soccer competition also gets underway Thursday morning Eastern time, with Egypt meeting Spain at 3:30 a.m. Later in the day, Germany and Brazil will stage a rematch of the gold medal game from the 2016 Rio Olympics.
  • There were quiet concerns about the U.S. women’s national soccer team leading to these Olympics. Then they went out and lost for the first time in 2½ years.
  • Want to get news and highlights in your inbox? Sign up for our Olympics newsletter for a daily guide to the Games.