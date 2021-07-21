Both teams won their openers Wednesday morning, with the U.S. beating Italy, 2-0, and Canada topping Mexico, 4-0.
A Brown bear was spotted at the softball venue, and officials can’t find it
A security guard at the Azuma Sports Park spotted a brown bear at the venue that is hosting Olympic softball early Tuesday, and it came back again on Wednesday, just hours before the first scheduled softball game between Japan and Australia, a Fukushima police spokesman told Agence France-Presse.
“We couldn’t find or capture the bear, and while there won’t be any spectators at the stadium, we are on alert and searching for the bear around the site,” the official said.
Local media reported Wednesday that organizers responding to the incident tried several different methods to get rid of the animal, including playing loud music and setting off firecrackers. Despite the bear sightings, the game went off without a hitch, with Japan beating Australia, 8-1.
This Michigan gymnast earned a Tokyo Olympics spot — for an Ohio State specialist
TOKYO — As the congratulatory texts flooded his phone, Paul Juda had to explain his predicament over and over. Yes, his performance marked a major achievement. But no, he had not secured a ticket to Tokyo. Juda earned an Olympic spot, just not his Olympic spot. He even needed to clarify the situation to his parents.
When Juda and four other U.S. gymnasts traveled to the Pan American Championships last month, Team USA had qualified a four-member men’s team to the Tokyo Games. Countries could earn up to two additional individual spots for athletes who will compete with a chance to earn medals but won’t contribute to the team score, and the United States had yet to secure either of those spots. The international competition in Rio de Janeiro served as the final opportunity to do so, and Juda’s second-place finish earned an additional Olympic berth for Team USA.
“Knowing that I had that to bring home was an unbelievable honor,” Juda said. “Olympics or not, that made my year.”
In Japan, sponsors seek to distance themselves from Olympics ahead of Opening Ceremonies
TOKYO — With the Olympics mired in controversy and criticism just two days before the Opening Ceremonies, big business here has started to distance itself from the event. Following the lead of Toyota, Japan’s biggest business associations and some of its biggest companies have said their leaders would not be attending Friday’s Opening Ceremonies, which will take place in a newly rebuilt National Stadium without ticketed spectators.
In Japan, sponsors long had been privately discomforted by widespread public opposition to the Games, but until now, they had been largely silent publicly.
On Monday, Toyota Motor, which remains a leading worldwide sponsor, said it would not be airing any Olympics-related TV advertisements in Japan, in deference to the pandemic situation here, and its president, Akio Toyoda, will not attend the Opening Ceremonies.
As another Olympics dawns, the future is female
TOKYO — Quick, before the Games begin, name the biggest American stars set to compete here.
The first answer has to be Simone Biles, right? She is the best gymnast in history, groundbreaking and daring, and she arrives in Tokyo as a powerful athlete with marketing appeal beyond just the next three weeks. Right behind her is probably Katie Ledecky, the dominant freestyle swimmer.
Four years ago in Rio de Janeiro, the U.S. won 46 gold medals. Women helped produce 28 of them, 27 as individuals or teams and one in mixed doubles tennis. Know how many countries won as many as 28 gold medals in the entire Rio Games? Zero.
So get out of the way — of all of them.