The United States had not lost in 44 tries over two and a half years, a run of dominance that included a World Cup and survived 15 months of a global pandemic. The opening game of the Tokyo Olympics presented the team with a game it wanted more than most. Sweden had knocked them out of the previous Olympics, and over the last five years their rivalry had only deepened.
Rather than getting revenge against Sweden, the United States saw its unbeaten streak fall as it suffered a 3-0 loss, stunning not for the result but for the thoroughness. In U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s major tournament debut, Sweden left no doubt about which team deserved to win. The Swedes were faster, stronger and better. Rather than validating itself as the favorite, the U.S. suffered an early disruption of its goal to become the first reigning World Cup champion to win an Olympic gold medal.
“We got our asses kicked,” Megan Rapinoe said. “Didn’t we?”
They sure did. Sweden, which played the Americans to a draw in an April friendly, thoroughly dominated in a manner foreign to the U.S. and its legions of fans, many of whom woke up in the wee hours back home. Sweden outshot the U.S. 16 to 13, a margin that at one point stood 9 to 2. It gained nine corners compared with the U.S.’s three. Sweden pressured, sprinted past and manhandled the Americans, many of whom spent chunks of the evening picking themselves off the turf.
“It’s not just the result,” Andonovski said. “It’s a tough situation to be in. I don’t think this team has ever been in a situation like this. In recent history, I don’t remember this team losing 3-0. So it’s a little bit of a shock.”
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
It was an off-kilter night in many ways. When the starters walked out of the tunnel pregame, Rapinoe and Julie Ertz cupped their mouths and screamed, two all-time greats turned hype women.
Tokyo Stadium holds 50,000 people, but Wednesday evening a smattering of staffers and journalists watched two of the best teams in the world. Tackles boomed through the stadium. Players’ voices echoed off concrete stands.
“I’m not going to lie: That part sucks,” Rapinoe said. “You go to a major tournament, that’s one of the best parts, just the buzz that you get. I’m not saying we should have fans. I don’t think we should, actually. It is what it is. I’m thankful we even have a tournament. It definitely changes the dynamic.”
From the start, Sweden dominated. The Swedes played their back line four across in a straight line that hugged the midfield stripe. They pressured the U.S. and prevented them from initiating a cohesive attack. The ball lived in the U.S. half. “We didn’t have the execution or the precision to outplay their press,” captain Becky Sauerbrunn said. If not for goalie Alyssa Naeher making two diving saves, Sweden would have scored early.
“You want to put a mirror up to everyone and just say, ‘Relax, we’re good,’ ” said Rapinoe, who came off the bench in the second half. “You can feel the tightness. Obviously, there’s no momentum in the crowds. You can sort of see and feel the space in a different way.”
It seemed inevitable the Swedes would eventually break through, and in the 25th minute, they did. Sofia Jakobsson sent a cross from the right side. Stina Blackstenius streaked into the box, found a shred of daylight between defender Abby Dahlkamper and Naeher and headed it into the back of the net. Sweden had struck first, just as it did during an April friendly between the teams.
At halftime, Andonovski subbed Ertz for Samantha Mewis and swapped in Carli Lloyd for Alex Morgan. It made no difference. Sweden continued to hound the Americans into frazzled decisions. In the 54th minute, off a corner, Amanda Ilestedt headed a cross off the post. Blackstenius roofed the rebound, giving overworked goalie Alyssa Naeher no chance. In the 72nd minute, Lina Hurtig headed home the goal that handed the U.S. its first three-goal loss since a 3-0 loss to France at the 2017 SheBelieves Cup.
“We’ve had a long string of wins, and we haven’t had a lot of games where we’ve had to come back,” forward Christen Press said. “I think it was actually really good to have this match. In 2008, we lost our first match and the team won gold. I think we’re seeing this as a learning opportunity.”
The loss stung because of the opponent. At the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Sweden handed the United States a rare defeat that sparked hostility between the sides, mostly owing to goalie Hope Solo’s infamous crack that Sweden’s conservative tactics made its players “a bunch of cowards.”
In April, Sweden snapped the U.S.’s 16-game winning streak when it played the Americans to a 1-1 draw in Stockholm, with only Rapinoe’s penalty kick in the 87th minute separating the U.S. from its first loss since January 2019.
The U.S. is still regarded as the best team in the world, but when Sweden is present they’re not the best team on the field. In 11 games this year against teams other than Sweden, the U.S. has gone 11-0 and outscored opponents 37-0. In two games against Sweden, it has one tie, one loss and a 4-1 goal deficit.
“I wouldn’t say they’ve gotten in our heads,” Rapinoe said. “But they’re one of the best teams in the world.”
Surely, the U.S. is one of those, too, no matter the ugly result Wednesday. The U.S. unveiled one of its deepest, most experienced iterations at these Olympics. Even with stalwarts Ertz, Rapinoe and Lloyd as reserves, the U.S.’s starting 11 averaged 121 international appearances. Six of them had more than 100 caps. Seven starters played against Sweden in the 2016 Olympic shocker, and 17 of the 18 players won the 2019 World Cup. They are loaded with stars who knew how to win championships.
Their opening loss invited the queasy suspicion that in 2021, the U.S.’s collection of talent could be inching perilously close to the line between experienced and aging. They were a step slow all game. They will have a chance to prove Wednesday an aberration, starting Saturday against New Zealand, a game the U.S. suddenly needs if it is to escape a group that also includes Australia.
“We got ourselves into this mess,” Sauerbrunn said. “Now it’s our responsibility to get us out of it.”