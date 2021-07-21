They sure did. Sweden, which played the Americans to a draw in an April friendly, thoroughly dominated in a manner foreign to the U.S. and its legions of fans, many of whom woke up in the wee hours back home. Sweden outshot the U.S. 16 to 13, a margin that at one point stood 9 to 2. It gained nine corners compared with the U.S.’s three. Sweden pressured, sprinted past and manhandled the Americans, many of whom spent chunks of the evening picking themselves off the turf.