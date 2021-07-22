Here’s what to know about golf at the Tokyo Olympics.
Frequently Asked Questions
When does the Olympic golf tournament take place?
The first round of the men’s tournament begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, July 28, and runs for the next four days, starting at the same time each day. The women’s tournament begins on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and follows the same format and schedule as the men’s tournament.
How can I watch the Olympic golf tournament?
The Golf Channel will show all four rounds of both the men’s and women’s Olympic golf tournaments beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern each day.
Where does the Olympic golf tournament take place?
One of Japan’s most revered courses, Kasumigaseki Country Club’s East Course is located about an hour to the northwest of Tokyo. Recently renovated by Tom and Logan Fazio to make it more suitable for top-level play, the course features tree-lined fairways, deep bunkers and penal rough. Unlike many courses in Japan, which feature two greens per hole that are used depending on the weather, each hole at Kasumigaseki has just one.
The par-71 course will play at 7,447 yards for the men and 6,648 yards for the women.
What is the Olympic golf format?
The Olympic golf tournament consists of four rounds of stroke play, with the three lowest individual scores earning medals. Sixty players compete in each tournament.
Golf at past Olympics was a much more strenuous affair:
How was the Olympic golf tournament field chosen?
Qualification was based on world rankings as of June 21 (men) or June 28 (women). The top 15 players in each set of rankings qualified, though each country was limited to four golfers via this form of qualification. The rest of the spots went to the highest-ranked players from countries that did not already have two golfers qualified, with a limit of two per country.
Who are the biggest names in the Olympic golf tournament?
The men’s field is top-heavy, with nine of the top 10 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings in attendance (No. 2 Dustin Johnson is the lone absentee). Three of the four most recent major winners will be playing, among them Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who became an icon in his home country after becoming the first player from Asia to win a major tournament at this year’s Masters.
British Open champion Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau comprise the U.S. representatives. Spain’s Jon Rahm, the U.S. Open champion and the only golfer to finish in the top 10 of all four majors this year, also will be playing. Other well-known players include four-time major winner Rory McIlroy (Ireland), 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry (Ireland), rising star Viktor Hovland (Norway) and veterans Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain).
On the women’s side, all three medalists from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics are back, including seven-time major champion and gold medalist Inbee Park of South Korea. World No. 1 Nelly Korda and older sister Jessica (No 13 in the world) lead the American contingent along with Danielle Kang (No. 6) and Lexi Thompson (No. 11).
Who are the defending Olympic golf medalists?
All three defending women’s medalists will be back this year, but none of the men’s medalists will be playing in Japan.
Men
Gold: Justin Rose, Great Britain
Silver: Henrik Stenson, Sweden
Bronze: Matt Kuchar, United States
Women
Gold: Inbee Park, South Korea
Silver: Lydia Ko, New Zealand
Bronze: Shanshan Feng, China