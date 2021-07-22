So there was considerable embarrassment Thursday when organizers were forced to fire Kentaro Kobaysahi, director of the Opening Ceremonies, just a day before the event is scheduled to take place.
Local organizers had hoped the Olympics would highlight many of Japan’s best qualities, from its traditions of politeness and hospitality to its extremely low crime rate and clean, well-ordered cities. Instead, the Games have shown that many members of its largely male and often elderly elite continue to peddle views that brought sharp backlash as offensive.
“The exposure of these male leaders [it must be pointed out] exposes the acceptance of these attitudes and actions in Japanese society, when they don’t stand a moment of scrutiny in the global glare — or the flame of the Olympic torch, if you prefer,” Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch in New York, wrote in an email.
It’s been a string of disclosures, dismissals and apologies: from the former president of the organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, complaining that he felt women talk too much at meetings, to the Opening Ceremonies’ creative director Hiroshi Sasaki suggesting a plus-size woman appear dressed as an “Olympig,” or its music composer, Keigo Oyamada, being exposed for bullying classmates with disabilities.
In years past, such comments in Japan may have been shrugged off. Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso praised Hitler in 2017, and two years later blamed the country’s low birthrate on women. In both cases, he walked back the remarks, but kept his job.
But the recent controversies have led to resignations, albeit not immediately, with the world’s attention on the preparations the Games — delayed a year by the pandemic.
Each was preceded by a torrent of social media outrage, often led by younger Japanese people who found the officials’ public apologies insufficient, combined with fierce attention from global media and the scrutiny the Olympics brings.
Previous Olympics have had their fair share of controversy and corruption scandals, but Tokyo’s revolving door of senior officials had been unparalleled.
Now, advocates say, comes the hard part: Whether there will be lasting cultural change in Japan.
“How do we move forward from here? At the end of the day, the Olympics are one moment in time,” said Mark Bookman, a disability advocate and a postdoctoral fellow at Tokyo College studying the history of disability policy and activism. “It’s not just the Games themselves but the aftermath. What are the legacies of these Games?”
The latest scandal broke when a video surfaced of Kobayashi, a comedian, director and manga artist, making a joke referencing the Holocaust.
He and another comedian suggested staging a baseball game with a paper bat and ball. The other comedian rushed to one side of the stage supposedly to get a collection of paper-cutout human figures, at which point Kobayashi said: “Ah, from that time you said, ‘Let’s play the Holocaust.’”
The Simon Wiesenthal Center called the joke malicious and anti-Semitic, and also cited media reports that Kobayashi had made distasteful remarks about disabled individuals.
“Any person, no matter how creative, does not have the right to mock the victims of the Nazi genocide,” The Wiesenthal’s associate dean and global social action director, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, said in a statement. “Any association of this person to the Tokyo Olympics would insult the memory of six million Jews and make a cruel mockery of the Paralympics.”
Kobayashi, who was to oversee all the elements of the Ceremonies, issued a statement apologizing, which Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto read after announcing his ousting.
“Looking back, I was not able to bring the smiles to the people, so that’s why I was not really thinking deep,” he was quoted as saying. “But I was actually making fun of the historical facts, and after that I regretted it.”
But Worden said the succession of scandals reflected deeper aspects in a country that ranked 120th in the World Economic Forum’s latest gender gap rankings, the worst position among the Group of Seven major industrialized nations.
In May, the governing Liberal Democratic Party gave up on plans to introduce a law against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender, after opposition from its own lawmakers. The insensitivity of some conservative lawmakers was exposed when one reportedly told a party meeting that LGBT people go against “the preservation of the species.”
Human Rights Watch has also extensively documented the problem of bullying, against LGBT children and people, and against athletes.
“These scandals are not ‘one-offs’ or bad apples, but a consequence of not having basic systems to protect human rights in the country,” Worden wrote. “There are no national human rights institutions or a commission, as is common across Asia.”
Yet some activists also saw signs of progress in Japan in recent years, and rays of hope amid the flurry of bad news.
Bookman, the disability advocate, said Japan’s understanding of and accommodations for those with disabilities have been changing, but gaps remain in terms of awareness and resources.
“All these issues get showcased when you have something like the Olympics that has really driven a force for change, but almost driven it too fast,” Bookman said. “In terms of these awareness issues, in terms of the resurgence of past problems, on the one hand … the failures have come into light. But it’s also not necessarily a bad thing.”
Gon Matsunaka, founder and president of Pride House Tokyo Legacy, which works to raise awareness of LGBTQ communities, said sports was starting to help generate change, with 163 out LGBTQ athletes in the Tokyo Games, nearly three times the number from the Rio Games in 2016.
“The sports arena is the most difficult field [for the LGBTQ community], we call it the final frontier. Lots of discrimination and prejudice against the LGBTQ community is happening,” he said, adding that he hoped the Games, despite the scandals, would become “a powerful agent for society to know about diversity and inclusion.”