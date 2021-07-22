Brown has spent almost two decades on NBA sidelines. After working as an assistant under Rick Carlisle and Gregg Popovich, he became a head coach in Cleveland, guiding LeBron James to his first Finals appearance in 2007. Brown won NBA Coach of the Year for the 2008-09 season and, after a brief stint with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers (2011-2012), returned to Cleveland for one more year. In 2016, Brown joined the Golden State Warriors, where he has served as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant since.