After Tokyo spent more than $15 billion in preparation for these Games, the news is a constant trickle of bad, except when it is a stream. Every day brings word of more positive tests — at least eight of them so far by athletes who were already in the country. Japanese companies, led by Toyota, are pulling their commercials off television broadcasts out of concern about the negative publicity. Local officials estimate there will be between 700,000 and 1 million hotel cancellations. Economists predict widespread bankruptcies.