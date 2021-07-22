And so Peacock will offer only early-morning live coverage of gymnastics, track and field and Team USA men’s basketball. The gymnastics and track and field will be free, although ad-supported; the U.S. men’s basketball games will be available live only as part of the Peacock Premium service, which costs $4.99 per month. (Team USA’s group-stage games will air on a tape-delay basis on NBC’s other networks, and the gold medal game will air live on NBC at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on Aug. 6. Some of the earlier knockout-round games will also be on live television.)
On-demand replays of many events won’t be immediately available except for paying subscribers.
Offering a limited menu of the Olympics’ most popular sports is part of NBC’s plan to increase the subscriber and digital advertiser base for Peacock, which it rolled out last year. But to access the bulk of the network’s live Olympic coverage — including the gymnastics, track and field, and basketball competitions that don’t take place early in the morning on the U.S. East Coast — you’ll need either a digital antenna for your television or a cable subscription.
“I think what we have seen with all of the streaming services so far is that you need some kind of a big event to drive people to sign up,” Naveen Sarma, senior director at S&P Global, told the Hollywood Reporter when asked about NBC’s Peacock Olympic strategy. “Those ‘must-see’ events do drive people to subscribe.”
Here’s the daily Peacock live-sports schedule.
All times Eastern. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. East Coast time.
Date
Events
Saturday, July 24
6 a.m.: men’s gymnastics qualifying
8:45 a.m.: men’s volleyball, United States vs. France
Sunday, July 25
6 a.m.: women’s gymnastics qualifying
8 a.m.: men’s basketball, United States vs. France*
Monday, July 26
6 a.m.: men’s gymnastics team final
Tuesday, July 27
6 a.m.: women’s gymnastics team final
Wednesday, July 28
12:40 a.m.: men’s basketball, United States vs. Iran*
6 a.m.: men’s gymnastics all-around final
Thursday, July 29
6 a.m.: women’s gymnastics all-around final
Friday, July 30
6 a.m.: track and field, women’s 5,000-meter Round 1, women’s triple jump qualifying, women’s shot put qualifying, mixed 4x400-meters relay Round 1, men’s 10,000-meter final (7:30 a.m.)
Saturday, July 31
6 a.m.: track and field, men’s long jump qualifying, women’s 100-meter semifinals, men’s 100-meter Round 1, men’s discus final (7:15 a.m.), women’s 800-meter semifinals, mixed 4x400-meter relay final (8:35 a.m.), women’s 100-meter final (8:50 a.m.)
8 a.m.: men’s basketball, United States vs. Czech Republic*
Sunday, Aug. 1
4 a.m.: gymnastics event finals, men’s floor exercise (4 a.m.), women’s vault (4:55 a.m.), men’s pommel horse (5:44 a.m.), women’s uneven bars (6:27 a.m.)
6 a.m.: track and field, men’s high jump final (6:10 a.m.), men’s 100-meter semifinals, women’s 100-meter hurdles semifinals, women’s triple jump final (7:20 a.m.), men’s 800-meter semifinals, men’s 400-meter hurdles semifinals, men’s 100-meter final (8:50 a.m.)
Monday, Aug. 2
12:40 a.m.: men’s basketball quarterfinal, teams TBD*
4 a.m.: gymnastics event finals, men’s rings (4 a.m.), women’s floor exercise (5 a.m.), men’s vault (5:54 a.m.)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
4 a.m.: gymnastics event finals, men’s parallel bars (4 a.m.), women’s balance beam (4:48 a.m.), men’s horizontal bar (5:37 a.m.)
6 a.m.: track and field, men’s 110-meter hurdles Round 1, men’s shot put qualifying, men’s pole vault final (6:20 a.m.), men’s 5,000-meter Round 1, women’s hammer throw final (7:35 a.m.), men’s 200-meter semifinals, women’s 800-meter final (8:25 a.m.), women’s 200-meter final (8:50 a.m.)
Wednesday, Aug. 4
12:15 a.m.: men’s basketball semifinal, teams TBD*
6 a.m.: track and field, men’s decathlon high jump, women’s 1,500-meter semifinals, women’s heptathlon shot put, women’s 400-meter semifinals, women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final (7 a.m.), men’s hammer throw final (7:15 a.m.), women’s heptathlon 200 meters, men’s 800-meter final (8:05 a.m.), men’s decathlon 400 meters, men’s 200-meter final (8:55 a.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 5
6 a.m.: track and field, men’s decathlon javelin, women’s pole vault final (6:20 a.m.), women’s 4x400-meter relay Round 1, men’s 1,500-meter semifinals, men’s 400-meter final (8 a.m.), women’s heptathlon 800 meters, men’s decathlon 1,500 meters (8:40 a.m.)
Friday, Aug. 6
6 a.m.: track and field, men’s 4x400-meter relay Round 1, women’s javelin final (7:50 a.m.), men’s 5,000-meter final (8 a.m.), women’s 400-meter final (8:35 a.m.), women’s 1,500-meter final (8:50 a.m.), women’s 4x100-meter relay final (9:30 a.m.), men’s 4x100-meter relay final (9:50 a.m.)
10:30 p.m.: men’s basketball final, teams TBD*
Saturday, Aug. 7
6 a.m.: track and field, women’s high jump final (6:35 a.m.), women’s 10,000-meter final (6:45 a.m.), men’s javelin final (7 a.m.), men’s 1,500-meter final (7:40 a.m.), women’s 4x400-meter relay final (8:30 a.m.), men’s 4x400-meter relay final (8:50 a.m.)
Sunday, Aug. 8
7 a.m.: Closing Ceremonies
* available only via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month)
Peacock also will offer a number of news and highlights shows throughout the day.
6 a.m.-11 a.m.: “Tokyo Live,” a morning show offering live look-ins hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila.
11 a.m.-7 p.m.: “Tokyo Gold,” a daily highlights show hosted by Rich Eisen.
7-7:30 p.m.: “On Her Turf at the Olympics,” focusing on U.S. female athletes and hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz.
7:30 p.m.-midnight: “Tokyo Tonight,” an Olympic news show hosted by Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne, with Jac Collinsworth contributing.