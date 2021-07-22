On the men’s side, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will continue his attempt for the “golden slam,” which consists of wins at all for majors plus the Olympic gold medal. He already has won the first three majors of the year. The feat has been accomplished over one calendar year by only one player in history: Steffi Graf in 1988. The other two major names in men’s tennis — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal — both are skipping the Olympic men’s tennis tournament because of injuries.