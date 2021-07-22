Here’s what to know about tennis at the Tokyo Olympics.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Olympic tennis format?
The men’s and women’s singles medals will be decided by a 64-player, single-elimination tournament. Doubles will feature 32 teams and mixed doubles 16 teams.
All four players or teams to reach the semifinals will compete for medals, with the two semifinal losers playing for bronze and the winners playing for gold (or silver).
Sixteen of the 64 players in singles are seeded based on international rankings, while eight of 32 are seeded in doubles. When possible, no two players from the same country are placed in the same quarter of the draw.
All matches are best-of-three sets. All singles matches will feature a standard tiebreaker (first to seven points) in every set. In doubles, if the teams split the first two sets then the third set will consist entirely of a first-to-10-points tiebreaker.
When is the Olympic tennis tournament?
Olympic tennis begins Friday, June 23, with first-round matches in men’s and women’s singles and men’s and women’s doubles. The complete schedule can be found here. The gold medal matches for each tournament are as follows. All times Eastern.
Men’s doubles: Friday, July 30, 4:30 a.m.
Women’s singles: Saturday, July 31, 5 a.m.
Men’s singles: Saturday, July 31, 11 p.m.
Women’s doubles: Sunday, Aug. 1, 2 a.m.
Mixed doubles: Sunday, Aug. 1, 5 a.m.
Where will the Olympic tennis tournament take place?
Olympic tennis will take place at Ariake Tennis Park, which regularly hosts the Japan Open men’s tournament.
Who are the top players competing in Olympic tennis?
On the men’s side, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will continue his attempt for the “golden slam,” which consists of wins at all for majors plus the Olympic gold medal. He already has won the first three majors of the year. The feat has been accomplished over one calendar year by only one player in history: Steffi Graf in 1988. The other two major names in men’s tennis — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal — both are skipping the Olympic men’s tennis tournament because of injuries.
Along with Djokovic, world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev (Russia), No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) and No. 5 Alexander Zverev (Germany) all will be playing.
Serena Williams also has declined to participate in the Olympic tennis tournament, while Coco Gauff will miss the event after testing positive for coronavirus. But world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Naomi Osaka will be in attendance.
Frances Tiafoe is the highest-ranked American men’s player going to Tokyo at No. 52 in the latest ATP rankings, while No. 15 Jennifer Brady is the highest-ranked American woman.
What type of courts are used in Olympic tennis?
The matches will be played on hard courts.
Who are the defending gold medalists?
Men’s singles: Andy Murray, Great Britain
Women’s singles: Monica Puig, Puerto Rico
Men’s doubles: Marc López and Rafael Nadal, Spain
Women’s doubles: Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina, Russia
Mixed doubles: Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jack Sock, United States