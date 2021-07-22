The Olympic team members and the four alternates trained at the same facility for several days after they arrived in Japan. The U.S. staff separated the gymnasts into different groups during those practices, and the team members sat away from the alternates during meals and on bus rides, according to a USA Gymnastics spokesperson. Those precautions will have helped prevent the spread of the virus, but Team USA could have also opted to have alternates and team members train and live in different places, and concerns about the virus affecting the Olympic team wouldn’t have emerged as a result.