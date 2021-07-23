And yet here’s the thing about the woman who wants no rules or boundaries in her life: She actually has lots of them. The collars on her shirts have to have the precise thickness, and her baggy pants need the ideal sag in the legs. A lot of this comes from street skateboarding, which, despite its resistance to structure, also has a strict unwritten code that dictates how skaters can use spaces, the way they position their bodies on tricks and how everything must look exactly right in photos and video.