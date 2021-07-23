Over the next two years, he had developed enough of a pain threshold to continue competing, but he was beginning to slip in international competition. The ailment would not allow him to shoot the hundreds of arrows he was accustomed to at each practice. He visited hand specialists and received MRI’s and X-rays. Doctors couldn’t seem to tell him how to fix the injury or even what exactly it was, Ellison said, and all told him he should quit the sport all together.
“There were times when I very much felt like I was done and that I was going to quit,” Ellison said.
Then, in the fall of 2018, something unexpected happened, according to Ellison and his family members. Over the course of three days, they said, his hand was healed by a man in Slovenia named Stanko Filipic, a bioenergeticist, or someone who uses energy to heal people.
After three days of treatment, which consisted mostly of 10- to 12-minute sessions of Filipic touching Ellison’s upper body, Ellison said, the pain was completely gone. Within a year, the Arizona native had gone from nearly walking away from the sport to enjoying one of his best seasons in 2019, when he won the world championship and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
He arrived in Japan this week as the world’s top-ranked archer, chasing an elusive gold medal — he has won two silvers and one bronze — and his fourth Olympics bookends a turbulent period in which he found an unorthodox remedy for his lingering hand injury and overcame another potential career-ending scare after he tested positive, but was later cleared, for a banned substance last year. He later would call the ordeal “absolute hell,” something he weathered alongside his wife, Toja Ellison, and their newborn.
“They’re not just ones to sit down and fall apart. They went through this [injury], and then they went through the doping with the tainted medication,” said Ellison’s mother, Julie Nichols. “They have these things that happen, and they get through it.”
Toja, a professional archer from Slovenia, first told her husband about a natural healer in her home country who could help with thyroid issues he was having. When they arrived to meet with Filipic, they did not tell him about the pain in his hand, yet Filipic detected the ailment anyway. Ellison and his new healer had a natural connection, Ellison said, even though they didn’t speak each other’s languages.
“It wasn’t going to hurt anything — it was either going to work or I was going to be in the same spot I always was,” he said.
Over three days and five treatments, according to Ellison, Filipic put his hands on Ellison’s arm and hand, and the pain subsided. On the final day of his treatment, he shot 350 arrows during a practice session, something he hadn’t done for over two years. “I never felt that nerve pain again,” he said.
“When they came back [from Slovenia], and they explained what Stanko had done, he said to me: ‘Mom, you’re going to think I’m crazy,'” Nichols said. “I said, ‘I don’t think you’re crazy.' All through the ages, there have been people who have healing energy. Who am I to say it’s true or not? It worked for Brady.”
Even as they faced potential skepticism — “You can believe it or not or call it a miracle or a coincidence, but it happened,” Toja said — no one could dispute Ellison’s return to top form.
“I kind of took off,” he said, as he won his first individual world championship and quickly announced himself as a gold medal contender ahead of Tokyo. He continued to visit Filipic for meetings whenever he traveled to Slovenia after their first visit.
“What [Filipic] was able to do for my body and be able to heal me … I have a lot of faith in the guy,” Ellison said. “It works. It’s pretty ignorant to say that there aren’t people who don’t have different abilities … that popping a pill is the only way to fix something.”
Ellison has worked through a rash of medical issues throughout his life. He had a hip condition as a kid and has had operations on his hip and knee, which was ailing him in Rio. He had a different medical scare last year when he tested positive for a banned substance called hydrochlorothiazide in an out-of-competition test. A lab later confirmed that prescription medication he was taking for his thyroid was contaminated and triggered the positive test — and he was cleared last December.
“Every [Olympics] has its own story. From him being a young kid and just starting to shoot to making the Games … to the fingers and now being back from the fingers, I think they all have a story,” Toja said. “He’s shooting good. He’s not injured. He’s not afraid this is the end of his career.”
As Ellison chases gold medals in his three events, starting with Saturday’s mixed team competition, the most difficult part has been being apart from his wife while he competes in Tokyo. But earlier this week, he wondered how he may not have made it to Japan had he not followed his wife’s guidance to see Filipic in 2018. He could have taken a year off, he said. Or he could have quit the sport all together.
“It’s not like he’s the one who’s shooting the bow or doing the work, but he’s the one who allowed me to do what I wanted to,” Ellison said of Filipic. “When he healed my hand — I was like, ‘This is kind of crazy.’ And I never would’ve expected that.”