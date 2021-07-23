In a creative, sometimes beautiful display of all the Games have to offer, the performers scurried around a stage with props, efficiently portraying freeze-framed shots of the 50 Olympic competitions.
The original two-dimensional pictograms, created by Japanese designer Masaaki Hiromura, were first unveiled in March 2019. The project took Hiromura and a team of helpers two years to complete.
The three figures, constantly changing into different blue or white outfits, were impressive in their athletic abilities. Together they hopped into a boat and grabbed paddles to represent rowing, put on tunics and threw each other around for judo, and froze mid-dunk in a basketball display. There was also some top-notch hand puppetry involved.
Late in the ceremonies, the skit provided a few minutes of wordless fun. Outside of one dropped badminton racket, the performance seemed to be a success, with some viewers quickly professing their love for these uniquely gifted humans.
It ended with the three performers coming together to create one of the trickiest images of them all: the triathlon. One hopped on the loose outline of a bike, while the others pretended to run and swim. After this final display of unity and teamwork, our blue-and-white heroes could finally rest.