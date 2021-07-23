In a tweet posted Friday afternoon, the four-time tennis Grand Slam champion called the moment “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.”
“I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness,” she wrote.
Now just 23, Osaka cemented herself as one of the faces of these games. Now that she has gotten her torch duties out of the way, she is expected to compete for gold for Japan.
In October 2019, ahead of her 22nd birthday, Osaka chose to give up her U.S. citizenship to represent Japan at the Games. Osaka was born in Japan, but lived in the U.S. for much of her life. Her mother is Japanese and her father is Haitian.
Under Japan’s Nationality Act, those who hold dual citizenship must choose one before their 22nd birthday.
“We made the decision that Naomi would represent Japan at an early age,” Tamaki Osaka told the Wall Street Journal in 2018. “She was born in Osaka and was brought up in a household of Japanese and Haitian culture. Quite simply, Naomi and her sister Mari have always felt Japanese, so that was our only rationale.
Osaka’s surprise appearance in the ceremonies comes in the middle of a headline-filled summer for the young star. The world’s second-ranked player has been on a two-month mental health break, which began when she withdrew after the first round of May’s French Open.
In mid-June, she announced that she would also miss Wimbledon, but would return to play in Tokyo. Her first match, against China’s Zheng Saisai, is scheduled for Sunday.