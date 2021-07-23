When the lights came up inside Tokyo’s National Stadium for the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics, a lone runner in white was jogging on a treadmill. The singular soul huffing and puffing was a metaphor for what the past year felt like for so many people — months of repetition, days full of urgency but little progress, hours of exhausting isolation and the meditative reassurance of a body in motion. During Opening Ceremonies that lasted nearly four hours, this simple image was, perhaps, the most resonant of all.