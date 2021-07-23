(Nightly Olympic watch parties are a thing, right?)
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
Frequently Asked Questions
- How many athletes are participating in the Olympics?
- How many countries are participating in the Olympics?
- How many events and medals are there at the Olympics?
- Which country has the largest contingent of Olympic athletes?
- Which country has the smallest contingent of Olympic athletes?
- Which Olympic event features the most athletes?
How many athletes are participating in the Olympics?
According to the list of athletes on the Olympic website, 11,656 athletes are participating in this year’s Games, from Katrine Aalerud (a Norwegian cyclist) to Sylwia Zyzanska (a Polish archer).
There are athletes as young as 12 years old in the Games: Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza. Australia, meantime, has two equestrian athletes in their 60s: Mary Hanna (66) and Andrew Hoy (62).
How many countries are participating in the Olympics?
The athletes hail from 206 nations, including the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, which comprises 29 athletes who have been displaced from their home nations because of conflict or natural disaster.
The Russian Olympic Committee is sending 335 athletes, but they are not competing under the banner of “Russia” but as “ROC” — the Russian Olympic Committee — and even that full name can’t be displayed. The Committee flag — three flames flying above Olympic rings — is to be flown and displayed in lieu of the Russian flag, part of the fallout from a systematic doping scandal.
How many events and medals are there at the Olympics?
The Olympics feature 339 events in 33 sports. Somewhere around 5,000 gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded. There will be medals in 47 track and field events, the most of any sport. We’re tracking the medal count here.
Which country has the largest contingent of Olympic athletes?
The United States has the largest contingent of Olympic athletes with 657, followed by host Japan with 615.
The U.S. team was led by flag bearers Sue Bird (basketball) and Eddy Alvarez (baseball) during the Opening Ceremonies.
Which country has the smallest contingent of Olympic athletes?
Thirteen nations have sent only two athletes to this year’s Olympics: Andorra, Bermuda, Brunei, Central African Republic, Dominica, Lesotho, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Nauru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Somalia, South Sudan and Tuvalu.
Which Olympic event features the most athletes?
Track and field has the most Olympic athletes, 2,176 of them representing 200 countries and vying for medals in 47 events.
Which Olympic event features the fewest athletes?
With only 19 competitors, cycling BMX freestyle has the fewest athletes at the Olympics.
Which Olympic sport has the most Americans competing?
There are 158 Americans competing in track and field, the most of any Olympic sport.
Which Olympic sport has the fewest Americans competing?
Of the Olympic sports in which Americans are competing, canoe sprint has the fewest with only one U.S. athlete: Nevin Harrison. There are two sports with zero Americans: team handball and field hockey.