The Opening Ceremonies’ contents are strictly laid out in the Olympic charter and annually include the entry of the host nation’s head of state and the playing of that country’s national anthem, the parade of athletes, the symbolic release of doves (real doves have not been released since an unfortunate incident at the 1988 Seoul Games involving the Olympic torch), the opening of the Games by the head of state (this year, it’s Japanese Emperor Naruhito), the taking of various oaths and an artistic program.