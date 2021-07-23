Follow along here for live updates from Tokyo.
The latest
WADA officials offer no sympathy for suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson
TOKYO — As the absence of U.S. sprinting star Sha’Carri Richardson because of a positive marijuana test hovers over the Tokyo Olympics, World Anti-Doping Agency officials offered no sympathy for Richardson while leaving open the possibility of revisiting its marijuana ban.
“We are always open to adjust the rules to review the standards and the rules,” WADA President Witold Banka said Friday at a news conference. “But I can say about this case that I agree with your President Biden, who said the rules are the rules in that case.”
Richardson tested positive at the U.S. Olympic trials last month in Oregon, a state where marijuana can be purchased and used legally, after winning the 100 meters with an electric performance. As she apologized, Richardson explained that the revelation her biological mother had died combined with the pressure of the event left her in a “state of emotional panic” and led her to use marijuana.
“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said at the time in an interview on the “Today” show. “I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do. I know what I’m allowed not to do. But I still made that decision. I’m not making an excuse.”
The positive test and subsequent ban promoted calls in the U.S. for WADA to change its rules. WADA classifies THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, as a substance of abuse on its prohibited list. It tests athletes only during competition. A positive test carries a three-month ban, which is reduced to 30 days if the offender agrees to a treatment program.
“This has been a debate for many years, and as you know the views on this question are very diverse across the globe,” WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said.
What is included in the event?
The Opening Ceremonies’ contents are strictly laid out in the Olympic charter and annually include the entry of the host nation’s head of state and the playing of that country’s national anthem, the parade of athletes, the symbolic release of doves (real doves have not been released since an unfortunate incident at the 1988 Seoul Games involving the Olympic torch), the opening of the Games by the head of state (this year, it’s Japanese Emperor Naruhito), the taking of various oaths and an artistic program.
The exact list of performers has not been revealed.
“We’re hoping that there will still be that energy and excitement, but of course it will be different, just like everything post-pandemic has changed. But they still plan to put on a really big, beautiful, patriotic show,” said NBC personality Savannah Guthrie, who added that she has been “sworn to secrecy” about the performers involved.