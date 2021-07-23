Biles, 24, won four gold metals and one bronze during the 2016 Rio Olympics, and she is expected to contend for five more medals in Tokyo. Her decade of dominance — Biles is undefeated in the all-around since 2013 — means she is often competing with herself, and the Tokyo Games should only increase her cultural standing.
Biles is already mentioned as among the greatest Olympians in history, listed with other recent stars like Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt. Phelps, the legendary swimmer, earned 23 gold metals in five Olympic Games. Bolt, the Jamaican track star, won eight gold metals in his three Games.
“I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps — I’m the first Simone Biles,” Biles said during the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The gymnastics icon is looking to expand her greatness by landing a Yurchenko double pike vault, the world’s most risky and difficult vault, during competition in Tokyo. If she is successful, there will be five skills named after her. She practiced the skill during Thursday’s formal training session, nailing one of two attempts, and would be the first woman to attempt to land it on an Olympic stage.
The new emoji pops up with two Twitter hashtags, #Simone and #SimoneBiles, for tweets relating to the Olympian. The women’s gymnastics events are set to begin on July 25, but the emoji is not limited to the time Biles spends in the spotlight.