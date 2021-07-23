Landi ruled out the qualification round as a day Biles could perform the vault because he said a fall could take her out of the event final. Just two athletes per country, and eight gymnasts total, can qualify for each final. Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner, the U.S. gymnasts in Tokyo as individuals, perform two different vaults, which is needed to be eligible for the final. Even with a fall, Biles probably would land in the top eight, but her two teammates could have a slight edge.