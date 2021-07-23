Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles will have a chance to win five gold medals in Tokyo — in the all-around and team competitions, and on vault, beam and floor. Biles, 24, won four golds and a bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, and she has reached even greater heights since then. Biles has won every all-around competition she has entered since 2013, and she continues to challenge the boundaries of the sport with difficult new skills. If Biles successfully performs the Yurchenko double pike vault at these Games, it will become the fifth element that bears her name.