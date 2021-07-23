“As an organization, the USOPC is not advocating one way or another,” Hirshland said. “But we are in constant focus on making sure that we try to stay ahead of science and where we can help that science and where we can be collaborative partners. But we don’t have a position on what should and shouldn’t be on that list. We think we have the right expertise at the table to make those determinations, and the Americans have a nice voice in that process.”