The 2020 Olympic Games are officially underway, one day after the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo. Tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron, and Eddy Alvarez (baseball) and Sue Bird (basketball) served as flag bearers for Team USA.

The U.S. women’s soccer team returns to the pitch Saturday, facing New Zealand just days after a stunning loss to Sweden. Men’s gymnastics and swimming begin, and the U.S. softball team faces Mexico.

Follow along for live updates from the Games.

Here’s what to know