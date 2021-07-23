Follow along for live updates from the Games.
Here’s what to know
Covid disrupted drug testing. Athletes hope that doesn’t taint Tokyo Olympics
The U.S. Olympic swimmer Lilly King didn’t mince her words when she was recently asked how the covid-19 disruption might impact doping at the Tokyo Olympics.
“I would definitely say some of the countries that have not been as trusted are probably taking advantage of the time that they had without testing,” said King, the champion breaststroker who’s trying to defend her Olympic title next week.
King was tested more 20 times after the pandemic halted competitions and shut down drug testing in much of the world. Meeting with reporters at the U.S. Olympic trials last month in Omaha, she was asked whether she expects cheaters to be competing in Tokyo.
“As always,” King said, “unfortunately.”
