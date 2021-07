U.S. women’s gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday. Fellow alternate Leanne Wong is considered a close contact, and she continues to test negative while quarantining, according to Annie Heffernon, the vice president of the U.S. women’s gymnastics program. The alternates and team members trained at the same time in the same facility for several days after arriving in Japan, but no other gymnasts have tested positive since. The team is staying at a hotel, rather than in the Olympic Village.