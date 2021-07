Unlike other sports, Olympic table tennis has no age floor and ceiling, so Zaza, who was born in 2009, is set to become the youngest Olympian since 11-year-old Beatrice Hustiu competed in figure skating at the 1968 Winter Olympics, according to Olympics.com. She qualified when she was just 11 years old, defeating 42-year-old Mariana Sahakian of Lebanon in the West Asia Olympic qualification tournament in Jordan last year. She has made it despite constant disruptions to her training schedule resulting from the Syrian civil war, according to the International Table Tennis Federation’s publication, and last year, the Chinese Olympic Committee reportedly invited her to train with the country’s leading players. On Saturday, Zaza will meet 39-year-old Liu Jia of Austria in the first round of the women’s singles competition.