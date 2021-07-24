Manuel, 24, won gold in the 100 free at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics but failed to make the final in the same event at U.S. Olympic trials last month. Her addition to the U.S. lineup Sunday — allowable because she was on the U.S. team in the 50 free — was a mild surprise, but it helped the Americans keep alive their streak of medaling in the event in every Olympics they have participated in since 1912.