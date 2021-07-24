A year ago, the Tokyo Games were postponed with nothing close to this infection rate — and the variants hadn’t even appeared. “It’s like you canceled because of a grass fire and now you’re going to hold them in a forest fire,” said another of the piece’s co-authors, Dr. Michael Osterholm, who advised the NFL on its excellent protocols that resulted in just a .08-percent positivity rate. If the IOC was determined to hold the Games to salvage its revenue, then officials were at least obliged to employ all the best practices and equipment available, right?